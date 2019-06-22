LEMA, Thomas W. Age 79, passed away on June 20, 2019. Loving husband of Mary Lou (McGinn) Lema. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary (McDonough) Lema. Thomas is survived by his children, Thomas Lema, Jr. and wife Nancy, of Marshfield, Sandra (Lema) Gallagher and husband Paul of Kingston and Kevin Lema and wife Andrea of Duxbury. Loving grandfather of Patrick, Kaitlyn, Michael, Aaron, Liza, Conrad, Kevin, Sean, and Nora. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, John, Ray, Peter, Mary, Grace, Joseph, and Lilian. He is also lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Thomas was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was employed by the Laborer's Union, Local 223 and was also employed by the Boston Public Schools. He was a resident of Kingston, MA and Nokomis, FL and formerly of South Boston, MA. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren as Papa. Tom was a devoted father and husband, recently celebrating his 58th anniversary with his beloved wife Mary Lou. He was an avid lover of sports, music of all kinds, fishing, camping and games of chance. Always a hard worker, he worked multiple jobs for many years. Papa loved the beach, vacationing on Cape Cod with his family every summer, and later on spending his winters in Nokomis, FL. He was a strong, quiet man with a surprising sense of humor who enjoyed a good laugh with friends and family. He will be missed dearly by all. Visiting Hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., KINGSTON, on Monday, June 24, from 4:00 to 8:00PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 25, at St. Joseph's Church in Kingston at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tufts Medical Cancer Center or the Veterans Admin of Brockton, MA. Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary