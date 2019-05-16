NADEAU, Thomas W. Of Quincy and Wells, ME, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, May 16, 2019, at the age of 58.



Born in Brockton, MA, he was the son of the late Joseph F. Nadeau and Marilyn T. (Murphy) Nadeau. Tom was the beloved husband of Elizabeth Donovan Nadeau, devoted father to Jenelle, Liane, Michael, Elizabeth, and Hannah, all of Boston, and loving brother of Gerard Nadeau and his wife Diane of North Easton. Tom was a 1979 graduate of Brockton High School, and later earned his Bachelors degree from Stonehill College and Masters of Business Administration from Babson College. Tom was a senior executive at Metro Credit Union and had a longtime career in banking. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and was a member of Thorny Lea Golf Club in Brockton.



Relatives and friends are invited to join a Celebration of Life at Granite Links Golf Club on Tuesday, May 21, any time between 4:30 and 8:30pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Tom's memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences. Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2019