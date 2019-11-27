Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS ROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS W. ROSS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS W. ROSS Obituary
ROSS, Thomas W. Of Somerville, November 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Yvonne (Lamothe) Ross. Loving father of Jennifer Santoro and her husband Mark of Whitefield, NH, Jeanne Damaso and her husband George of Scituate, Thomas Ross and his wife Kathleen of Somerville. Brother of Beaulah Peterson, Eileen Collins, John Ross and the late James Ross. Dear grandfather of Melissa, Eric, Jessica and Graham. Great-grandfather of Emma, James and George. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Saturday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Service in the Community Baptist Church, 31 College Ave., Somerville, at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Friday, 4-8. Interment Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas's memory to the Parkinson's Association, APDA Massachusetts Chapter, 72 East Concord Street, Room C3, Boston, MA 02118.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -