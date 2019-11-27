|
ROSS, Thomas W. Of Somerville, November 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Yvonne (Lamothe) Ross. Loving father of Jennifer Santoro and her husband Mark of Whitefield, NH, Jeanne Damaso and her husband George of Scituate, Thomas Ross and his wife Kathleen of Somerville. Brother of Beaulah Peterson, Eileen Collins, John Ross and the late James Ross. Dear grandfather of Melissa, Eric, Jessica and Graham. Great-grandfather of Emma, James and George. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Saturday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Service in the Community Baptist Church, 31 College Ave., Somerville, at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Friday, 4-8. Interment Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas's memory to the Parkinson's Association, APDA Massachusetts Chapter, 72 East Concord Street, Room C3, Boston, MA 02118.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 28, 2019