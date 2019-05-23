Boston Globe Obituaries
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
WHALEN, Thomas Of Roslindale and Tucson, AZ, passed peacefully on May 22nd surrounded by his loving family at the age of 73. Beloved husband of the late Sarah A. (Munichiello) of 52 years. Devoted father of Lisa Abdelnour of Roslindale and the late Thomas "TJ" and Michael R. Whalen. Cherished brother of Sharon Lawrence of Norwood, and the late Carol Barrett. Loving "Papa" of Shannon and Christopher Whalen. Lifelong friend of Michael Campbell and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday evening from 5-8 p.m. Interment at St. Michael Cemetery. Tommy was a 55 year retired member of IBEW Local 103. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to The Friends of the Carter School, 396 N. Hampton St., Boston 02118. For directions and guestbook, please visit

thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2019
