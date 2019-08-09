Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dilboy VFW Post 351 Summer St.
Somerville, MA
THOMAS WILLIAM CAMPBELL


1921 - 2019
CAMPBELL, Thomas William Of Stoneham, MA, passed July 13, 2019. He was born on December 29, 1921 in Kearnysville, WV and was the grandson of slaves, all four of whom were born also in Kearnysville, and helped raise him.

Tom had over thirty years of service to the Federal government, including as a WW II veteran of the Battle of the Bulge, and was a Master Mason for over twenty-five years.

Tom married Doris Eva Hopkins (his wife of 52 years) on June 6th, 1953 in Pittsburgh, PA.

He is survived by his sister, Virginia James; his sister-in-law, Barbara Patch; his children, Carol and Paul; his grandchildren, Paul, Niani And Roberto; and many other relatives and hosts of friends.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Dilboy VFW Post 351 Summer St., Somerville from 3:00 to 7:00. In lieu of flowers or cards, please send donations to .
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
