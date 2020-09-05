1/1
THOMAS WILLIAM DEVLIN
DEVLIN, Thomas William Thomas William Devlin, Massachusettes State Trooper 1st Class, age 58, of Wilmington, succumbed to injuries sustained in the line of duty. He passed at home on September 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Tom was the beloved husband and best friend of Nancy Elaine (Peterson) Devlin, devoted father of Matthew William Devlin, Rachel Claire Devlin, Paul Thomas Devlin and Hannah Elaine Devlin, all of Wilmington. Cherished son of the late Paul V. and Mary B. (Melly) Devlin. Devoted brother of Paul Devlin of Lexington, Mary Fredrickson & husband Peter of South Weymouth, Eileen MacPherson & husband Keith of Waltham, Kathleen Devlin of Wells, ME, Patricia Puopolo & husband Francis of Georgetown, and Lt. James Devlin, MSP of Worcester. Treasured brother-in-law of Stephen & Jeanne Peterson, Robert & Carla Peterson, James & Kimberly Peterson, Cynthia & Kevin Kilday, all of Wilmington, and Michael & Susan Peterson of Westford. Tom is further survived by scores of nieces, nephews, fellow troopers and police officers, and friends, who adored him. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are invited to Visiting Hours at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON on Thursday, September 10th from 4:00-8:00 P.M. A Celebration of Trooper Thomas Devlin's life will take place on Friday, September 11th at 12:00 noon on the Wilmington High School Field, Wildwood Street, Wilmington. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. All guests attending services are required to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Trooper Thomas Devlin's memory to Home Improvement Ministries (H.I.M.), 213 Burlington Road #101-B, Bedford, MA 01730, https://himweb.org/donate or to the Trooper Thomas W. Devlin Memorial Scholarship, to benefit graduating Wilmington resident seniors who wish to pursue a career in law enforcement, https://trooperdevlinscholarship.org c/o James Peterson, 314 Main Street, Suite 104, Wilmington, MA 01887 or those who wish to donate to the Devlin Family Foundation may kindly send a donation to them, c/o James Peterson, 314 Main Street, Suite 104, Wilmington, MA 01887. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
