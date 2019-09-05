|
GUEVIN, Thomas William Of Dorchester, died August 21, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. Tom was born in West Springfield, MA. Son of the late Ruth Whitney Guevin Vinette and William John Guevin, Tom lived in Boston for the past 25 years. Tom was an accomplished woodworker and artisan who loved his family and friends. Tom celebrated 31 years of sobriety in June, and was a powerful example to many seeking recovery. A consummate prankster, his wild sense of humor was always working to make others laugh, and he took pride in his politics of peace, love, and absurdity.
Beloved husband of Christie Guevin, father of Eric, Amanda, Mariah and Nathaniel, Tom is survived by his sister, Mary Bergeron of NH, and his brother, John Guevin of CT, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Dolan Funeral Home, DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, Saturday, Oct. 5, at 2:00 PM. All who knew Tom are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Tom may be made to American Forests, at americanforests.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019