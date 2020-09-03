1/
THOMAS WILLIAM HALL
HALL, Thomas William Of Franklin, formerly of Walpole, September 1, 2020, age 54. Beloved husband of Lorraine A. Hall. Loving father of Eleanor J. Hall of Douglas, Thomas W. Hall Jr., and Anna M. Hall of Franklin. Brother of Mary Ann Collins of Walpole, John M. Hall of Matthews, NC, Kathleen F. Somers of Walpole, Susan F. Donahue of Wrentham, and the late Joseph M. Hall. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Tom's Life Celebration on Monday from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Tom's family has decided that his funeral mass and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
