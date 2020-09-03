HALL, Thomas William Of Franklin, formerly of Walpole, September 1, 2020, age 54. Beloved husband of Lorraine A. Hall. Loving father of Eleanor J. Hall of Douglas, Thomas W. Hall Jr., and Anna M. Hall of Franklin. Brother of Mary Ann Collins of Walpole, John M. Hall of Matthews, NC, Kathleen F. Somers of Walpole, Susan F. Donahue of Wrentham, and the late Joseph M. Hall. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Tom's Life Celebration on Monday from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Tom's family has decided that his funeral mass and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com