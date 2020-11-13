HEINSOHN, Thomas William "Tom" Age 86, of Needham, MA, passed away on November 9, 2020, after an illness. He was born in Jersey City, NJ on August 26, 1934. Tom enjoyed a six-decade association with the National Basketball Association, being drafted by the Boston Celtics Organization first as a player, 1956-1965, then as an NBA coach, 1969-1978, and since retiring in 1978, has done basketball commentary for television. Tom was a successful life insurance agent. Tom had a lifelong passion for fine-arts, painting and drawing. His works of art have graced art shows across the nation. Tom was a member of the North Shore Arts Association. Tom's awards and honors: The number-15 jersey was retired by the Boston Celtics in 1966, Ten-time NBA Champion (eight as a player, two as a head coach),1957 NBA Rookie of the Year, Six-time NBA All-Star, 1973 NBA Coach of the Year, Two-time Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee (as a player in 1986, and as a coach in 2015), Recipient of the 1995 Jack McMahon Award by the National Basketball Coaches Association, In 2008, Holy Cross College retired his jersey, Recipient of the 2009 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award by the NBA Coaches Association, Recipient of Nine Boston/New England Emmy Awards. Tom was predeceased by his parents William and Elizabeth Heinsohn, second wife Helen Jane Heinsohn, and brother-in-law Ralph Merletto. He is survived by his sister Marion Merletto of Secaucus, NJ, his partner Karen Veinotte of Brentwood, NH, first wife Diana Heinsohn of Milford, MA, mother of his three children, Donna Kumf and husband Scott of Milford, MA, Paul Heinsohn of Newport RI, David Heinsohn-Roe and wife Mary of Clinton, MA, daughter-in-law Dr. Carmel Heinsohn of West Roxbury, MA. Seven grandchildren, Brian Kumf and his wife Catherine & their two children from NY, Patrick Kumf and his wife Ashley & their child from NY, Danielle Heinsohn from RI, Victoria Heinsohn from NY, Brook Heinsohn from MA, Adrian Heinsohn-Roe and Christopher Heinsohn-Roe from MA. Nephew Scott Merletto from NJ, niece Jodi and her husband John Vicchio and their two children from NJ, niece Tracey and her husband Patrick Byle and their three children from NJ. Due to concerns about COVID-19, the Funeral and Burial will be private. Arrangements entrusted to George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Willow Hill School, 98 Haynes Road, Sudbury, MA 01776, or Catholic Memorial High School, 235 Baker St., West Roxbury, MA 02132. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com
George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687