WILLIAMS, Thomas Of Dorchester, formerly of Inish Bearachain, Co. Galway, Ireland, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (Flaherty) Williams. Loving father of Michael Williams & his wife Pamela of Burlington, Maura Abreu & husband Peter of Braintree, Kevin Williams B.F.D. & his wife Maureen of Dorchester, and Deirdre Williams of Dorchester. Cherished "Papa" of Connor, Meaghan, and Thomas Williams, Sarah and Evan Abreu, and Maeve, Aidan, and Fiona Williams. Caring brother of Mary, Annie, Patrick, Sarah, Colm, Theresa, Bernadette, and the late Nora, Michael, Bridget, John, Margaret, and Richard. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Thomas was a proud 50-year member of Laborers Local 223. Due to the current health crisis, Visitation and Funeral Services will remain private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas' memory may be made to Boston Firefighter's Local 718 Children's Fund, 55 Hallet St., Dorchester, MA 02124. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 25, 2020