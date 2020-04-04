|
WONG, Thomas Jr. Of Foxborough, formerly of Walpole, April 1, 2020, age 71. Beloved husband of Annie (Tam) Wong. Loving father of Allen Wong of Foxborough, Andrea Wong of Foxborough, and Alexandra Wong of Boston. Devoted brother of Steven Wong of Quincy, Shirley Yang of the San Francisco Bay Area, California, Rayna Wong of Cumming, Georgia, Kathy Vega of Milford, and Beverly Wong of Wellesley. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Thomas' family will gather privately for his Funeral Services and Burial in Terrace Hill Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) COVID-19 Response Fund https://disasterphilanthropy.org/cdp-fund/cdp-covid-19-response-fund/ Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020