THOMAS YEWCIC

YEWCIC, Thomas Age 88, of Arlington, MA, passed away peacefully on October, 20th 2020. Tom was born into a family of humble means, abundant love and 11 children on May 9, 1932 in Conemaugh, PA to Julia and George Yewcic. He was a devoted husband to wife, Jane and a wonderful father to children, Tommy and Carol. Tom grew up in western Pennsylvania where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball at Conemaugh Valley High School, where today the football stadium is named in his honor. At Michigan State he starred for and helped lead the Spartans to an undefeated season and national championship in 1952 followed by a Big Ten title in 1953 and a Rose Bowl victory over UCLA. That spring he earned All-American honors as catcher for a Spartan team that reached the College World Series where he was named World Series MVP on a team that did not even win the championship. Tom's name and number grace the outfield wall at the Michigan State Baseball Stadium and he is enshrined into the Michigan State University Athletics Hall of Fame for both Football and Baseball. Tom served as a 1st LT in the United States Army from 1955-1957. He earned a bachelor's degree in Physical Education from Michigan State University and a master's degree in Psychology from Boston State University. Tom played Major League Baseball with the Detroit Tigers and served as the punter and backup quarterback for the Boston Patriots. Tom and Tom Brady share the distinction of being the only players to have ever punted, thrown a touchdown pass, caught a pass, and run for a touchdown in a Patriots uniform. Tom was an assistant coach for the Patriots and head coach for the New England Colonials. He loved coaching and continued to mentor players both on and off the field, throughout his life. After his playing and coaching careers, Tom worked in Medical sales and soon began his extensive work fundraising for the many charitable organizations he became involved with. Tom was relentless in his efforts to help as many people as possible. By strength of character, personality, and perseverance he gathered support for his causes from all over the region. He was almost impossible to say 'No' to and always brought smiles to those he was enlisting for help and contributions. Through the sheer force of his personality, he made it happen. He organized countless golf tournaments and events for charitable organizations in the New England area including the Arlington Touchdown Club, The Gridiron Club of Greater Boston, The New England Patriots Alumni Club, NFL Alumni Association, and the Sports Museum. He made it look easy, but he devoted thousands of hours behind the scenes. It was once said of Tom: 'On the golf course of Tom Yewcic's life, there are NO cart paths.' Because sometimes, to get things done, you had to make your own path. And he did. In his home life, Tom was a great cook. He could always be counted on to make his amazing apple pancakes for the family on a Saturday morning or his stuffed cabbage on a cold winter night. He was famous in the family for his self-proclaimed 'best fruit bowl ever, with 9 kinds of fruit in there.' He was a Man of great faith who always saw the glass as half full. He saw solutions not problems and he went about his daily life with an amazingly positive attitude. He always loved telling us about how many Turkey Dinners he was able to get donated to the families of Saint Eulalia's for Thanksgiving over the years. The inscription that legendary Michigan State Football Coach Clarence 'Biggie' Munn wrote to Tom in his book on Football says it all: 'To Tom, as a player you won 27 out of 28 games. The Nat'l Champs-Big Ten-Rose Bowl and I am very proud of you as a player and a wonderful man. I hope my son is as nice as you are.' All of Tom's recognition and accomplishments in his athletic and professional endeavors pale in comparison to what he was as a husband, father, brother, and friend. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but will remain forever in our hearts, thoughts and memories. Tom was predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years, Jane in 2014. He is survived by his son, Tommy and wife Phyllis, Stoneham, MA, and his daughter, Carol and husband Thomas Hearn, Wakefield, MA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Janelle, Julia, and Thomas. May he rest in Peace! Due to current public health concerns; Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: New England Pediatric Care for the wonderful work they do. https://nepc.org/donations/
