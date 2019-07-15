SULLIVAN, Thomasina (McKeon) Of Wellesley, formerly of Brewster and Dover, Massachusetts, died peacefully surrounded by her loving husband of 59 years, Paul D. Sullivan, and her six devoted children, on July 15, 2019. Thomasina was born in the Bronx, NY, of the late Thomas and Margaret McKeon on September 12, 1935. Her spirit will continue to shine brightly in her children, Neal Sullivan and his wife, Martha of Lunenburg, MA, Greg Sullivan and his wife, Deanie of Richland, WA, Paula (Sullivan) Reggio and husband Charlie, of Millis, MA, Stephen Sullivan and wife Holly of Southborough, MA, Maura (Sullivan) Siegenthaler and husband John, of Mansfield, OH, and Christine (Sullivan) McMahon and her husband, Patrick of Wellesley, MA. Thomasina's pride and joy were her 19 grandchildren, ranging in ages from 33 to one years old. Following college and prior to having children, Thomasina was a social worker in the inner city, first in New York and then in Boston, working mostly with children. Thomasina thoroughly enjoyed raising and spending time with her children and most of all, cherished being with her devoted husband, Paul on Cape Cod. Thomasina was sister to Thomas McKeon of New York, NY and the late Marge Coleman of Belmont, MA, Beatrice Butler of New York and Owen McKeon of New Jersey. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Thursday, July 18, from 9:00-11:00am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Paul's Church, 502 Washington St., Wellesley, at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomasina's memory can be made to Elizabeth Seton,125 Oakland Street, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 (www.elizabethseton.org/how-to-donate) Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100 Published in The Boston Globe from July 16 to July 17, 2019