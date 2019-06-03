|
|
BORNSTEIN, Tim L. Loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and colleague, died at home on June 2, surrounded by family. He leaves his wife, Erica Bronstein, children, Amy Fuqua, Peter and Jon Bornstein, Julia Bronstein, and grandchildren, Ben, Rosie, Otis, Angela, Aliya, Alex, Jimmy, Sean, and Mason, as well as his beloved sons/daughters-in-law and former wife, Barbara.
A nationally renowned labor arbitrator and author, he also found creative expression in drawing and writing short stories. He enjoyed passionate debates about politics, music, art, books, and movies. His commitment to family led him to persist despite many health challenges. He maintained his wry sense of humor, intellectual curiosity and graciousness until the end.
Following graduation from Harvard Law School, Tim worked for Arthur Goldberg, the NLRB, the Retail Clerks Union, and UMass Amherst, in addition to his arbitration and mediation practice. He is the author, with Ann Gosline and Mark Greenberg, Labor and Employment Arbitration.
Memorial to be held at a future date.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019