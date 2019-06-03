Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for TIM BORNSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TIM L. BORNSTEIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

TIM L. BORNSTEIN Obituary
BORNSTEIN, Tim L. Loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and colleague, died at home on June 2, surrounded by family. He leaves his wife, Erica Bronstein, children, Amy Fuqua, Peter and Jon Bornstein, Julia Bronstein, and grandchildren, Ben, Rosie, Otis, Angela, Aliya, Alex, Jimmy, Sean, and Mason, as well as his beloved sons/daughters-in-law and former wife, Barbara.

A nationally renowned labor arbitrator and author, he also found creative expression in drawing and writing short stories. He enjoyed passionate debates about politics, music, art, books, and movies. His commitment to family led him to persist despite many health challenges. He maintained his wry sense of humor, intellectual curiosity and graciousness until the end.

Following graduation from Harvard Law School, Tim worked for Arthur Goldberg, the NLRB, the Retail Clerks Union, and UMass Amherst, in addition to his arbitration and mediation practice. He is the author, with Ann Gosline and Mark Greenberg, Labor and Employment Arbitration.

Memorial to be held at a future date.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.