AHERN, Timothy B. Of Berkley, July 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Cathleen (Blow). Loving son of the late William T. and Josephine Ann Ahern. Dear brother of Barry Ahern of Naples, FL, Kathleen Vilagie of Carver and Thomas Ahern of Hingham. Also survived by his best friends Maggie, Annie and Willie, many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Timothy was a court officer and an avid outdoorsman. Due to the ongoing health situation, facemasks and proper social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Timothy's memory may be made to , MA and NH Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02542. Interment Berkley Commons Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020