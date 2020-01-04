|
BLODGETT, Timothy Baker Died Thursday, January 2, age 90 at his home in Concord, MA. He was born on August 13, 1929 in St. Paul, MN and graduated from St. Paul Academy. After Williams College he served in the Air Force during the Korean War, editing the Elgin Air Force base newspaper. Tim met Becky Driscoll of St. Paul, fell in love and got engaged within a month. They were married in June 1956 and were together for 61 years until Becky's death in August 2017. Tim began his formal journalism career as a cub reporter for the Worcester (MA) Evening Gazette, became a business reporter then editor at the Minneapolis Star, and then spent 25 years at the Harvard Business Review. He retired in 1991 as the magazine's Executive Editor. Nothing made Tim happier than to be surrounded by his family at his summer home on Kezar Lake in Maine. After hiking, sailing and a good meal with his kids and grandkids, he'd retire to the screen porch with a book and the calls of owls and loons. Tim and Becky lived in Concord for 50 years and were dedicated volunteers and patrons to the First Parish Church in Concord, the Concord Free Public Library, the Boston Lyric Opera and many other organizations. He loved his friends, music, opera and art, and traveling the world. A lifelong, voracious reader, Tim kept a list of every book read since the age of 9. The final list has 3090 books and can be found here: https://bit.ly/2KeqfRv Tim is survived by four children, Sarah Blodgett of Concord, Amy Walker (Jonathan) of Chevy Chase, MD, Jeff (Emily) of St. Paul, and Katie Celi (Peter) of Harvard, MA; as well as eight grandchildren, Josh Buxbaum (Ruth), Eleanor Buxbaum, Gretchen and Chris Walker, Tim and Jack Blodgett, and Jake and Anna Duffy. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Tim's life during a Memorial Service in First Parish, 20 Lexington Road, Concord Center on Saturday, February 22nd at 10:30 am. Private Burial will be at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Concord's Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Saturday, February 22nd in recognition of his faithful service to our country in the U.S. Air Force. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greater Lovell Land Trust, 208 Main St., Lovell, ME 04051 www.gllt.org For online guestbook, visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020