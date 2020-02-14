Boston Globe Obituaries
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
First Parish
20 Lexington Road
Concord Center, MA
View Map
TIMOTHY BAKER BLODGETT

TIMOTHY BAKER BLODGETT Obituary
BLODGETT, Timothy Baker Of Concord, MA, died Thursday, January 2, age 90. Husband of the late Rev. Rebecca "Becky" Blodgett. Father of Sarah Blodgett of Concord, Amy Walker (Jonathan) of Chevy Chase, MD, Jeff (Emily) of St. Paul, and Katie Celi (Peter) of Harvard, MA. Grandfather to Josh Buxbaum (Ruth), Eleanor Buxbaum, Gretchen and Chris Walker, Tim and Jack Blodgett, and Jake and Anna Duffy. Memorial Service in First Parish, 20 Lexington Road, Concord Center on Saturday, February 22nd at 10:30 am. Private Burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greater Lovell Land Trust, 208 Main St., Lovell, ME 04051 www.gllt.org For his full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
