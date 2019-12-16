|
|
GASSERT, Timothy Becker Age 60, of Hingham, Massachusetts and Wilmette, Illinois, passed away while surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 15th. The last few weeks and days were filled with family, friends, music and keeping up with the politics of the day.
Tim is survived by his wife, Mary Anne (nee Potter), of 38 years; daughters Maureen (Patrick) Lamb, Katie Gassert, and Sara (Spencer) Carson; beloved grandchildren Mary, Charlie, Katy, and Annie; siblings Liz O'Keefe, Fred Gassert, Sally Toland, and Margot Mueller, as well as the Potter family, including mother-in-law Maureen Potter, and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Mary Gassert, sister Julie Crouch, and father-in-law Richard Potter.
Tim was born in Newark, New Jersey on March 27th. He was a graduate of Loyola Academy and attended the College of the Holy Cross, graduating in 1981 with a degree in Political Science. Tim graduated Loyola University Law School and, after passing the Massachusetts Bar Exam, began his career in public service at the office of the Massachusetts Secretary of State, under Michael J. Connelly. After working at Unisys Corporation and Community Newspaper Company, Tim became the Director of Web Communications and Corporate Secretary at The Boston Foundation.
Tim was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who loved spending time with his family, playing music, traveling, bike riding, hiking, watching old movies, riding waves, flying kites, building train sets, leading sing-a-longs and teaching his grandchildren all about The Beatles and Fantasia. He was an avid musician. Tim and his wife Mary Anne were music ministers, playing guitar at St. Paul's Parish in Hingham, St. Francis Xavier in Weymouth, and St. Anthony's in Cohasset for over 20 years.
Tim was a devout Catholic who lived a life of faith. We welcome friends and family to join us in a Celebration of His Life and invite you to attend the Visiting Hours on Friday, December 20, from 4-8 PM, at the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, HINGHAM, Massachusetts. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 11:30 AM on Saturday, at St. Paul's Parish, 147 North Street, Hingham, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tim may be made to The Boston Foundation https://www.tbf.org and Oasis Farms https://www.oasistlc.org See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019