|
|
LEYNE, Timothy Brendan Tim Of Centerville, formerly of Listowel, Co. Kerry, Ireland and Boston, died on July 1, 2020, at his home in Centerville. He was much loved and is deeply missed by his family and friends. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory, 230 So. Main Street, Centerville. Burial will follow at Beechwood Cemetery in Centerville. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com John-Lawrence Funeral Home
(508) 428-5704
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020