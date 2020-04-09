|
KATSOS, Timothy E. Age 92, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Waltham and raised in Lynn, Tim graduated from Lynn Classical High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army infantry in 1946. Upon his discharge, he earned a degree from the New England College of Optometry in 1951, and again in 1972 when he received his Doctorate of Optometry. Tim practiced for 64 years, at his home office in Lynn and later in Brookline and Harvard Square. He was the devoted husband of Helen (Pastis) Katsos for 36 years prior to her death in 1996. He is survived by his loving children and their spouses: Louis (Vicki) Katsos, Angela (Alan) Ray, Peter (Maggi) Katsos, and his beloved grandchildren: Alex, Leah, and Michael Katsos, Stephen, Charles, and Helen Ray, Theo and Sophia Katsos. Burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020