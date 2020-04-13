|
COLLINS, Timothy F. Jr. Of Walpole, formerly of Dorchester and Hyde Park, April 12, 2020, age 94. Beloved husband of the late Alice T. (Riordan) Collins. Loving father of Timothy F. Collins, III and his wife, Mary, of Walpole, John R. Collins and his wife, Billie, of San Diego, California, Stephen C. Collins and his wife, Franshull, of Rainier, Minnesota, Dennis M. Collins and his wife, Margaret, of Ft. Myers, Florida, Lawrence D. Collins and his wife, Mary, of Tucson, Arizona, Martin P. Collins and his wife, Barbara, of Dorchester, Charles F. Collins and his wife, Maureen, of North Attleborough, Marianne Murphy and her husband, John, of Walpole, Neil A. Collins and his wife, Jan, of North Attleborough, Julianne V. Salzberg and her husband, Peter, of Franklin, and the late PFC Brian P. Collins. Cherished grandfather of twenty-one and great- grandfather of thirty-three. Brother of the late Mary Claire Ball, Jean McDonough, and Viola Rose Murphy. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Tim's family has decided that his visitation and funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. A Memorial Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church in Walpole will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tim's name may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020