T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
TIMOTHY F. HOLLAND

TIMOTHY F. HOLLAND Obituary
HOLLAND, Timothy F. Age 75, died Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was a graduate of Christopher Columbus High School in the North End neighborhood of Boston. He continued his education at Boston College where, in 1965, he received his Bachelor's Degree in English. For twenty four years, Tim owned and operated Markham-Priest Insurance Company in Ayer, retiring in 2008. Following his retirement from the insurance, Tim operated Tim's Transport Service from 2011 - 2019. Tim leaves his wife of 54 years, Marie E. (Fanale) Holland, his son Eric A. Holland and his wife Mee Lian Choo of New York City, his daughter Amy C. Harrington and her husband Joseph of Groton, his brother Michael Holland of Winthrop, his sister Sheila Jones of Medford, two grandchildren, Jack Harrington and Charlie Harrington. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd. (Rte. 2A), AYER. Memorial contributions may be made to . Anderson Funeral Homes

Ayer- Townsend - Fitchburg

www.andersonfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2020
