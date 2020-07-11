|
TOBIN, Timothy F. Age 62, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital on July 8th from complications following a car accident. Tim was born on January 24, 1958, in Montgomery, Alabama. He was the son of the late Lt. Col. Robert J. Tobin and the late Janet Hunt Tobin. He is survived by his wife, Linda, his daughter, Caroline, and his two stepchildren, Ryan and Halle Coots. Tim also leaves behind his five siblings, Janet Tobin of Freestone, CA, Suzanne M. Shevlin and her husband Timothy, of Scituate, Robert J. Tobin, Jr. and his wife Kathleen, of Marblehead, Martha Wickham and her husband Charles, of Charlotte, NC, and Nancy Rodriguez of West Roxbury. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Tim grew up in West Roxbury, Massachusetts which he often referred to as "God's Country." He was a graduate of Boston Technical High School, Wentworth Institute of Technology, and Boston Architectural Center. He was an Associate Principal at the architectural firm of Phase Zero Design in Hingham, Massachusetts. Tim had a close-knit group of friends, some going back to second grade. Their collective life experiences, stories, camaraderie, and memories are the life of every gathering. He was passionate about his career and enjoyed his relationships with his colleagues and his clients. His hobbies included golfing, cooking, and spending time with his family. Tim was a unique individual who will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Visiting Hours are on Tuesday, July 14, from 4-7pm at Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre Street in WEST ROXBURY, MA 02132. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 15, at Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre Street in West Roxbury, MA 02132, at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tim's memory can be made to the Massachusetts chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Interment private. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
