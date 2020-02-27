|
KELLEHER, Timothy Francis Jr. Active & Proud Community Member Timothy Francis Kelleher, Jr., age 90, of Dedham, entered peacefully into eternal life February 27, 2020, surrounded by the love of family and dear friends, at the Stanley R. Tippet Home, Needham. Mr. Kelleher was the beloved husband of the late Catherine Louise (O'Brien) Kelleher, his cherished Kay, with whom he shared nearly sixty years of marriage. Born May 7, 1929 in Hartford, Connecticut, the son of the late Timothy Francis Kelleher and Alice Mary (Cashman) Kelleher, he moved with his family to Dedham in his early years. He considered himself a proud, lifelong Dedham resident, and along with his dearest Kay, created a wonderfully rich, fulfilling life for his family in the community he so loved. Tim was a consummate gentleman who served his faith, family, community and country with deep pride. He was a graduate of Noble and Greenough School, class of 1948. Tim was a communicant of St. Mary's of the Assumption Parish, serving in the St. Vincent De Paul Society where, along with Kay, he was recognized for his longstanding service and commitment to helping others.The Dedham Council on Aging, Meals on Wheels, the Dedham Food Pantry and the Endicott Estate Greenhouse were beneficiaries of his boundless energy, tireless effort and magnanimous spirit. Tim served proudly, with honor, in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was formerly employed in the insurance industry before retiring after many years of service to Commonwealth Gas Company. He was a member of the Dedham Retired Men's Club and Knights of Columbus. In addition to his investment in the community, Tim was a devoted friend to many and, in turn, was blessed by these deep abiding friendships. Along with Kay, he enjoyed gathering family and friends to celebrate life's occasions. Tim's generosity of spirit was powerfully felt by the people he touched, and his family is grateful for the many friends and caregivers who shared his journey. Tim will be dearly missed by his children, Brien and his wife Debbie of Walpole, Timothy and his wife Kelly of Marion, Ann and her husband Jesse of Dedham, his cherished grandchildren, Aimée Kelleher of Boston, Timothy Kelleher, IV of Bristol, RI, Chloë Kelleher of Boston, Eva and Kay Stanesa of Dedham, and many very special nieces and nephews. Also survived by Helen and David Carlson of Guilford, CT. In addition to his wife, Tim was predeceased by his sister Alice Mary, her husband John "Bud" Black, his brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Ann Fleitzer, his niece Rose and his nephew John. Always the first to offer a hand, or tool, Tim leaves a legacy of integrity, kindness, friendship and joy. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Monday, Mar. 2 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home, Tuesday, Mar. 3, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Mary's Conference, 420 High St., Dedham, MA 02026, or to HESSCO Elder Services, Dedham Meals on Wheels program, www.hessco.org Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020