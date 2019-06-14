|
DROZ, Timothy Harold Of Framingham, formerly of Waltham and Newton. Died suddenly June 9, 2019, age 43. He leaves his wife Felycia Bearden Droz, son Timothy Droz Jr., son Tommy, baby daughter Taryn. He leaves his adult daughter Molly McLean; his parents Beverly and Tom Droz of Newton, and his sister Kimberly Waversak and her family of Temple, ME. Memorial Service Saturday, June 22 at 3PM at First Unitarian Society Church, 1326 Washington St., West Newton. For complete obituary and online guestbook please visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com Burke & Blackington West Newton
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019