BUTLER, Timothy J. "Tim" Age 58, of Lowell, died unexpectedly on March 21, 2020 at his residence from complications of diabetes. He was born on February 23, 1962 in Framingham, the son of George J. Butler of Wayland and the late Claire J. (Power) Butler, who died on October 26, 1999. Besides his father, Tim is survived by his loving siblings Kevin M. Butler and his wife Margie Butler of Old Saybrook, CT, Kimberly B. Tanner and her husband Jack Tanner of Franklin and George J. Butler, II of Middleborough, and the late Karen Butler, who died in October 1960. Tim is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of adoring and amazing friends. Tim spent his formative years in Wayland and graduated from Marian High School in Framingham with the Class of 1980. He received his BS in Leadership from Northeastern University. He has resided in Lowell for the past year and a half, and prior to that was in Everett for nine years. He was currently associated as a Customer Service Representative for Dentsply Sirona of Waltham for several years. He was an outgoing individual who loved to be around his family and friends and always found the best in everyone he met. His favorite holiday was Halloween and he was very creative in making it a memorable time for everyone. He loved music, especially Karen Carpenter. Tim had a kind heart and if you met him once, you were a friend for life, as he embraced all he met with love and warmth. One of his most memorable trips was to Washington, D.C. and seeing the AIDS quilt on display. Tim will be fondly remembered and loved by his family and all the lives that he touched in his short life. At the request of his family, there will be no Visiting Hours and interment, next to his mother in Saint Zepherin Cemetery in Wayland, will be private. When they are able, his family will schedule a Celebration of his Life. Information will be available on Facebook and the Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Tim's memory may be sent to an organization that assists and supports patients with AIDS or the Dravet Syndrome Foundation in honor of Tim's nephew Grant dravetfoundation.org/donate Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences and Service information, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020