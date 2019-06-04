Boston Globe Obituaries
TIMOTHY J. FOY


FOY, Timothy J. Of Winthrop, formerly of Brockton, June 3, 2019, devoted husband of Shannon M. (Gallagher). Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Committal will be private. For directions, memorial donations or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019
