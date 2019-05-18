HASKINS, Timothy J. "Tim" Of Quincy, died May 16, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of 45 years to MaryAnne (Haley) Haskins of Quincy and loving father of Emily Mooney and her husband Robert and Matthew Haskins and his wife Olivia, all of Quincy. Brother of Jerilyn Hamill-Willbanks of Marshfield, Kevin and Brian Haskins both of Hull and the late Penny Boudreau, Joan Hebert and Carol Haskins. Cherished "Grampy" of Madeline and Maeve. Tim was a proud United States Army veteran and was devoted to his family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 9:45 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass at St. Agatha's Church, Milton at 10:30 AM. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tim may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019