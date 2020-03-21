|
NOLAN, Timothy J. Of South Boston, died in the early morning of March 19, 2020 after a long illness. Timothy was predeceased by his parents Thomas D. and Mary (Curtin) Nolan. He is survived by his brothers Thomas and his wife Linda, Michael and Brian Nolan and his sister Denise McCauley. He is also survived by his loving nieces, nephews and his devoted friends Michael Kineavy, Peter Coyne, and Joseph Murray. He leaves countless other friends throughout the Boston community. Timothy was a graduate of UMass Boston and Boston College Law School. Funeral Services and Interment are private. Donations in Timothy's name may be made to the , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. O'Brien Funeral Home, 617-269-1600, SOUTH BOSTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020