Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
111 Winn St
Burlington , MA
TIMOTHY J. SANTRY Obituary
SANTRY, Timothy J. Jr. Of Burlington, February 23. Beloved husband of the late Florence (Pryszmont). Loving father of Janet Atkinson & her husband Walter Olihovik of Burlington. Brother of the late Mildred Valley and Richard Santry. Loving brother-in-law of Carol Santry of Billerica. Proud grandfather of Lauren Heath & her husband Chris of Northfield, VT and Stacey DiStefano of Quincy & her late husband Skip. Great-grandfather of Abby Zuppe, Timothy "TJ" Driscoll, Autumn O'Grady, Dylan, Lyla, Dominic, and Julia DiStefano. Honorary father of Michael Maguire & his wife Kim and their sons Joe, Sean, and Timmy and Mark Murphy, all of Burlington. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Tim's name may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or www.mspca.org For directions obituary & online guestbook, see www.stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
