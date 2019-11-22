|
|
JACKSON, Timothy Age 73, passed away on November 18, 2019, following a brief illness. A lifelong resident of Dedham, Tim was well-known throughout the community. He spent over 40 years working at Dedham Country Day School, coached youth ice hockey, served on the board of the Dedham Community House and was an active town meeting member. Fondly remembered as a loving and caring husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and cousin; he was also a dedicated teacher and a loyal friend to all. Born in Boston in 1946, Tim was the 5th and youngest child of James Jackson Jr. and Sally Pratt Jackson of Dedham. He attended Dedham Country Day School, Fay School in Southborough and Westminster School in Simsbury, Connecticut. An accomplished ice hockey player, he graduated from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota. He began his teaching career at DCD in 1972. After serving as the Head of Upper School, he became the school's business manager in 1992, spearheading numerous capital projects, and offering sage advice as an educational administrator. His time at DCD culminated with the redesign of the schoolhouse before his retirement in December, 2015. The following year, the Business Office was named after him, honoring his four decades of service to the school. Tim enjoyed spending time with his seven grandchildren, sailing his boat, Saqqara, on Buzzards Bay, and perfecting his woodworking craft in the shop he designed and built on Tobey Island. He was a member and served as treasurer of the Laurel Brook Club in Uxbridge. He leaves his loving wife Susan (Olson) of Dedham; son Nick and wife Sarah of Boston; son Sam, wife Nicole and children Brooks and Maeve of Andover; daughter Sally Jackson, husband Luke Rosen and children Nat and Susannah of New York, NY; and daughter Susannah and husband John Sullivan and their children Emmett, Tobey, and Hunter, of Medfield. He is also survived by his sister Phyllis Mills, of New York, NY, and will be greatly missed by his large extended family. Sharing of memories with the family will be held on Thursday, December 5, 6-8 PM, at Dedham Country Day School, 90 Sandy Valley Road in Dedham. A Celebration of Life will take place at St. Paul's Church in Dedham on Saturday, December 7, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.kif1a.org/donate a foundation near and dear to Tim. Online guestbook at www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019