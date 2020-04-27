|
|
DONOVAN, Timothy Joseph "Tim" Age 80, a longtime resident of Westford, MA, and before that, Arlington, Woburn and Burlington, MA, died peacefully in his sleep on April 21, from complications related to the Coronavirus. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Gwenyth (Gwen) Ellen Donovan of Westford, MA, his daughter, Beth Donovan of Lowell, MA, his son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Jocelyn Donovan, his grandchildren, Laura, Sarah, and Julia Donovan, all of Sterling VA, a sister, Ellen Searls of VT, a brother and his wife, Michael and Kathleen Donovan of East Falmouth, MA, brothers and sisters-in-law, John Harrold of Hudson, MA, Kathryn and Jerry Kaspzyk, Marianne Keach, Nancy and Pat Nardizzi, Phyllis and James Paske and Sandy Williams, all of MI, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews from MA and MI. Tim was a graduate of Arlington High School and Tufts University. Following graduation, Tim joined the US Marine Corps' Office Training Program and became an Artillery Officer. Tim worked in the high-tech industry as a sales rep for many of the major tech companies, including IBM, SBC, Decision Data, NEC, Bull Peripherals and Kentek. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held at future date to be announced. For condolences, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020