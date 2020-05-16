|
|
REARDON, Timothy Joseph Of Medfield and Dennis Port, MA, passed away on May 9th, 2020 at the age of 42. He was born in Boston on April 21, 1978. Tim is survived by his son, Colin Timothy Reardon, who he loved with his whole heart and above all else. He is also survived by his loving and steadfastly devoted parents, Kevin and Louise Reardon of Dennis Port. He was the loving brother of Kelly Joslin and her husband Mike of Cohasset, Sean Reardon and his wife Erin of Norwell, Caitlin Hemeon and her husband Shane of East Sandwich, Kara Jordan and her husband Brian of East Sandwich, Meghan Reardon of Dennis Port, and Judy Vanstratum, his loving and caring companion. He was the adored uncle of Cole, Conor, Cam and Cassidy Joslin, Seamus and Norah Reardon, Jack, Molly, Matthew, Delaney and Brielle Hemeon, Maeve, Kevin, Bridget and Quinn Jordan. He graduated from Dennis Yarmouth High School in 1996. He began his career in the hospitality industry at the Davenport Corporation and the Three Seasons Resort and Ocean house on Cape Cod. His happiest days were spent with his son, Colin, and all his nieces and nephews making special memories together. Timmy was larger than life with an infectious smile that could light up a room. His great sense of humor, sharp wit, generous and kind heart made him memorable to all who met him. Timmy was truly a gift and his light shone bright. Although our world will be dimmer, we are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him. Continue to shine your light, laughter and love on us from above. Tim, you were so loved and we were so blessed in have you in our lives. Rest in peace. A Celebration of Life will be set in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations in Timmy's honor can be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/ To sign Timmy's online guestbook, please visit https://www.casperfuneralservices.com/obituaries-guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020