|
|
PATTEN, Timothy Kelley "TK" Age 65, of Centerville, MA, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 from sudden cardiac arrest. The son of Thomas and Phyllis Patten, Timothy was born in Somerville, MA and joined the Air Force after graduating from Somerville High School in 1972. He honorably served his country in both Westover, MA and Alconbury, England, achieving the rank of SSGT as an air traffic controller. As a civilian, Tim was then hired by the FAA to work as an ATC at Logan Airport, then at MHT in Manchester, NH as an air traffic supervisor for Boston Approach till he retired in 2007. Tim was dedicated to public service, and began working part-time as a mentor/driver at Sununu Youth Center then at Life Visions, working with adults with disabilities. From 2008 to 2012, he returned to his passion for airplanes and became an adjunct instructor in radar and tower simulators at Daniel Webster College. Since retiring to Cape Cod in 2015, Tim also enrolled at Cape Cod Community College, successfully completing the classroom requirements and had only the practicum portion to proudly earn his certificate as a drug and alcohol counselor. Tim enjoyed playing ice hockey growing up, which led to him later becoming a youth hockey coach for many years along with being an avid racquetball player and ten pin bowler. He followed all Boston sports teams and enjoyed reading, attending concerts and stage theatre, as well as traveling and cruising with his wife, Gail. Timothy is survived by his devoted wife Gail Patten of Centerville, MA, loving sister Cheryl Valentine and her husband Ed of Revere, MA, stepmother Brenda Patten of Niceville, FL, stepbrother John and his wife Nicki of Niceville, FL, stepsister Rena Patten of Niceville, FL, stepdaughter Michelle Geoffrion and her wife Jill of Burlington, VT, stepson Kevin Geoffrion of Bedford, NH, and several nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Tim also leaves behind his beloved one year old twin golden retrievers, Kelley and Kenzie. A private family Service with full military honors will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Donations may be made in Tim's memory to the veterans . Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home www.hallettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020