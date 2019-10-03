|
ADAMS, Timothy L. Formerly of Sharon, of Warwick, RI, passed away October 2nd. Beloved son of the late George W. and Dorothea E. Adams. Father of Wilson and Melanie Adams. Brother of Carol Bosader of Easton, Betty Callahan of Norwood, Dottie Austin of South Attleboro, Vincent Adams of Easton, and the late John Adams. Also survived by many nephews and nieces. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Sunday from 4 to 6 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton Monday morning at 10:00 am. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Veteran United States Army. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019