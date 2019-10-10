Boston Globe Obituaries
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Adelaide's Church
Peabody, MA
View Map
BARRY, Timothy M Age 57, of Peabody, beloved son of Rita M. (McCormick) Barry of Peabody and the late John J. Barry, Jr., loving brother of John J. Barry, III and Kathy Barry of Reading, Kevin and Sheila Barry of North Andover, and Jeanne and Michael Anderson of Newburyport, and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends. He will be dearly missed by all. He served for 31 years as Parole Officer for the State of Massachusetts and for 20 years for Army National Guard. His Funeral will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Adelaide's Church, Peabody, to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday from 3:00 until 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Adelaide's Christian Service Fund, 712 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960. For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 11, 2019
