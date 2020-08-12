|
CRONIN, Timothy M. Of Marblehead, passed away August 10, 2020 in Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after a brief illness. He is the husband of Mrs. Gail (Gallant) Cronin with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. He also leaves his sons, Michael Cronin and his wife Mary Anne, David Cronin and his wife Nancy, and his daughter, Maria Cronin and her husband Garrett Tardie, all of Marblehead. He was "Grampy" to his seven grandchildren Kylie, Tim and Connor Cronin, Joe and Tom Cronin, Aidan and Christopher Tardie. He also leaves a sister, Maureen Roche and her husband Paul of Melrose and several nieces and nephews. He is the brother of the late Eileen Marmon and Kevin Cronin. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:30 AM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street (Rt. 1A), LYNN. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends at a time. A Funeral Mass on Friday in Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church in Marblehead will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to the Marblehead Boosters Club, National Grand Bank, P.O. Box 244, Marblehead, Massachusetts 01945. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2020