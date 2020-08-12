Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
781-595-1492
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church
Marblehead, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TIMOTHY CRONIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TIMOTHY M. CRONIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TIMOTHY M. CRONIN Obituary
CRONIN, Timothy M. Of Marblehead, passed away August 10, 2020 in Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after a brief illness. He is the husband of Mrs. Gail (Gallant) Cronin with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. He also leaves his sons, Michael Cronin and his wife Mary Anne, David Cronin and his wife Nancy, and his daughter, Maria Cronin and her husband Garrett Tardie, all of Marblehead. He was "Grampy" to his seven grandchildren Kylie, Tim and Connor Cronin, Joe and Tom Cronin, Aidan and Christopher Tardie. He also leaves a sister, Maureen Roche and her husband Paul of Melrose and several nieces and nephews. He is the brother of the late Eileen Marmon and Kevin Cronin. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:30 AM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street (Rt. 1A), LYNN. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends at a time. A Funeral Mass on Friday in Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church in Marblehead will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to the Marblehead Boosters Club, National Grand Bank, P.O. Box 244, Marblehead, Massachusetts 01945. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TIMOTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Solimine Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -