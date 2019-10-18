Boston Globe Obituaries
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
8:00 AM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
100 Concord Ave
Cambridge, MA
View Map
TIMOTHY M. FOLEY Obituary
FOLEY, Timothy M. Of Cambridge, October 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan G. (Lordan). Loving father of Joni McGoldrick and her husband Kevin of Billerica, Timothy M. Jr. and his wife Polly of Yarmouth and Mary Ellen Ruffing and her husband Daniel of Billerica. Brother-in-law of Marilyn Foley of Cambridge. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Monday at 8am. Funeral Mass in St. Peter's Church, 100 Concord Ave., Cambridge at 9am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Sunday 4-7pm. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Late retired Cambridge Firefighter for over 30 years. Late US Marine, Korean War. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Timothy's memory to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, 2600 West Olive Ave., Fifth Floor- PMB 608, Burbank, CA 91505 firefightercancersupport.org Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 19, 2019
