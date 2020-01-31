|
|
NORTON, Timothy M. Of Allston, January 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Cassie (Currier) Norton. Devoted father of Michael and Kim Norton, Kathleen and Dave Bill, Judy and Ryan England all of Allston. Loving grandfather of Timmy and Ben Norton, Nora and Adeline Bill. Brother of Francis and John Norton, Patty O'Connor and the late Mary Anne Jennette and Peter Norton. Loved by many nieces and nephews. A very dear friend to many. Tim was a Navy Veteran, coach and Vice President of Allston-Brighton Little League and Allston-Brighton Softball coach. Past member of Allston Harvard Task Force. He was an active local political campaign leader over many years in Allston and Brighton. A union leader at IBEW Local 2222. Tim's boisterous presence and infectious laugh will be remembered by all. Funeral Service in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave., BRIGHTON on Monday, February 3rd at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Sunday, February 2nd from 12-4pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Norton may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 1, 2020