|
|
MANNING, Timothy Age 87 of Lehigh Acres, FL, formerly a longtime resident of Stoughton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 27th. He was the devoted husband of Patricia M. (Dolan) Manning. Beloved father of Timothy Manning, III of Sarasota, FL, Kathleen Cash of Randolph, Suzanne Himelrick and her husband Richard of Taunton, Michael Manning and his wife Susan of Stoughton and Jennifer Apotheker of Stoughton. Cherished grandfather to Danielle Pushee, Jaime, Samantha & Melissa Cash, Timothy, Shannon, Colleen, Michele, Michael & Mackenzie Manning, Karley, Haley, Madison, Kristin, David, Jacob & Dylan Apotheker. Great-grandfather to Jordyn Wade. Brother to the late Kevin Manning and Carole McCole. Loved by many nieces and nephews. Tim worked as a Pressman at the Boston Globe Newspaper Company for many years. He was a member of the Boston Local 3 Pressman's Union, the CW Welch Fish and Game in Stoughton and the Knights of Columbus in Ft. Myers, FL. Tim loved cooking and spending time in his yard and with his family. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON on Tuesday at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church at 10 AM. Visiting Hours Monday from 4-7 PM. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Stoughton. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020