Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
122 Canton Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
Evergreen Cemetery
1100 Washington Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TIMOTHY MANNING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TIMOTHY MANNING


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TIMOTHY MANNING Obituary
MANNING, Timothy Age 87 of Lehigh Acres, FL, formerly a longtime resident of Stoughton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 27th. He was the devoted husband of Patricia M. (Dolan) Manning. Beloved father of Timothy Manning, III of Sarasota, FL, Kathleen Cash of Randolph, Suzanne Himelrick and her husband Richard of Taunton, Michael Manning and his wife Susan of Stoughton and Jennifer Apotheker of Stoughton. Cherished grandfather to Danielle Pushee, Jaime, Samantha & Melissa Cash, Timothy, Shannon, Colleen, Michele, Michael & Mackenzie Manning, Karley, Haley, Madison, Kristin, David, Jacob & Dylan Apotheker. Great-grandfather to Jordyn Wade. Brother to the late Kevin Manning and Carole McCole. Loved by many nieces and nephews. Tim worked as a Pressman at the Boston Globe Newspaper Company for many years. He was a member of the Boston Local 3 Pressman's Union, the CW Welch Fish and Game in Stoughton and the Knights of Columbus in Ft. Myers, FL. Tim loved cooking and spending time in his yard and with his family. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON on Tuesday at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church at 10 AM. Visiting Hours Monday from 4-7 PM. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Stoughton. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TIMOTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -