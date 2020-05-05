|
HAWLEY, Timothy Neil Age 68, of Norwood, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020. Born July 2, 1951 in Norwood. He was predeceased by his father, James J. Hawley. Tim graduated from Norwood High School in 1970 and subsequently went to Massasoit Community College and received an Associates degree in Computer Science. He worked many years for International Paper Company and then American Steel and Aluminum. Timothy is survived by his beloved mother, Marguerite C. (McDonough) Hawley of Norwood; his loving children, Timothy J. Hawley & his wife Nikki of Walpole, Michael P. Hawley of Foxborough, Paul J. Hawley of Foxborough; his grandchildren, Ashley, Megan and Colin Hawley; his siblings, James J. Hawley, Jr. & his wife Lauris of Windham, ME, Christopher P. Hawley of Barnstable, Marguerite A. Hawley & her husband Eric Iida of Newton, and his nephew Timothy Hawley of Maine. Graveside Service will be held privately at Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Timothy's honor to United Cerebral Palsy of MetroBoston at http://www.ucpboston.org/ways-to-give/donate-now/
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020