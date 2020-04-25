|
|
O'CONNELL, Timothy Of Norwood, died Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born in Cambridge, Tim was raised in Cambridge, graduated from Matignon High School and earned his undergraduate and Masters of Education from Boston State. He was a longtime teacher in the Boston Public Schools, retiring in 2002, having taught at Boston English and Boston High. Tim was a founding member of the Boston Teachers Union. Tim was very active in the Norwood community. He coached the Norwood Little League Red Sox team for over 35 years, with Norwood's only State Championship in 1997. He directed the Knights of Columbus Norwood Council 252 Bingo Night for the last 20 years and is a former Exalted Ruler of the Norwood Elks Lodge 1124. Beloved husband of the late Joan Ann (Callinan) O'Connell. Loving father of Timothy M. O'Connell and his wife Elizabeth of Arlington, Sean P. O'Connell and Christopher S. O'Connell, both of Norwood. Grandfather of Emma Joan O'Connell. Visitation and Service were private, followed by interment in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. A public Service will be announced. Donations in Tim's memory may be made to Norwood Little League, 31 Marion Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. Please send the O'Connell family a sympathy message at www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020