1/1
TIMOTHY P. BOUGHNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TIMOTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOUGHNER, Timothy P. Brought Joy to Many Timothy Boughner, loving father and husband, was surrounded by his family as he passed away peacefully on the morning of September 20. Tim was a family man, first and foremost. He was an outstanding husband and an incredible father. He loved his siblings and his many cousins. Tim also loved his friends. He had an unusual knack for bringing people together, and we are all thankful for the powerful web of love that he spun out of friendships from across his lifetime. Raised by a mother who instilled great ethics and still endeared by his childhood connections, Tim received not one but two college degrees. Graduating in psychology before pivoting to engineering, he was an "everyman" engineer. He most recently worked as the Supervisor of Building Systems for the City of Cambridge, where he pioneered green sustainability projects with his team at the DPW. Tim, an environmentalist, loved the outdoors and could often be found hiking or relaxing with family in the Berkshires, Vermont, or New Hampshire's White Mountains. Tim lived his life to the fullest, wherever he was, biking across Ireland with friends, partying at the New Orleans Jazz Festival many times or simply hanging out watching "the game". Music has been the bedrock of his life, and he met lifelong friends while ushering at Concerts on the Common and The Orpheum Theater. Tim loved hosting annual New Year's Day celebrations, a 30 year old tradition of sharing homemade food and friendships with over 60 joyful guests. Tim was an amazing husband and is survived by his devoted wife of 26 years, Teresa, his three children, Zachary, Emma, and Donovan, his brothers David Long and wife Pat, Bob Boughner and wife Linda, his precious sisters Jeanne and Trisha, brothers-in-law Stephen and Frank Iacovino and his wife Rosemary, seven nephews, four nieces, four grand nephews and two grandnieces. He leaves his uncle John Aguiar and his wife Cheryl, his aunts Lucille Duquet and Gilda Michaels, great-aunt Mary Chiano, uncle Richie Iacovino and his wife Betty, plus an army of loving cousins scattered across the USA all amazed at his skill to embrace and weave so many lives and good times together. Tim's family is hosting a virtual tribute to his life on Friday, October 2 at 7:00 PM. Tim was a truly outstanding humanist, and he would have loved to leave you with an activist message: take a moment to stop, think, care, and listen to each other. Let his kindness and soft power stay with us and transfer to future generations. Visiting Hours: Contact family regarding virtual celebration on October 2nd at 7:00PM EST

View the online memorial for Timothy P. BOUGHNER


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved