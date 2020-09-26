BOUGHNER, Timothy P. Brought Joy to Many Timothy Boughner, loving father and husband, was surrounded by his family as he passed away peacefully on the morning of September 20. Tim was a family man, first and foremost. He was an outstanding husband and an incredible father. He loved his siblings and his many cousins. Tim also loved his friends. He had an unusual knack for bringing people together, and we are all thankful for the powerful web of love that he spun out of friendships from across his lifetime. Raised by a mother who instilled great ethics and still endeared by his childhood connections, Tim received not one but two college degrees. Graduating in psychology before pivoting to engineering, he was an "everyman" engineer. He most recently worked as the Supervisor of Building Systems for the City of Cambridge, where he pioneered green sustainability projects with his team at the DPW. Tim, an environmentalist, loved the outdoors and could often be found hiking or relaxing with family in the Berkshires, Vermont, or New Hampshire's White Mountains. Tim lived his life to the fullest, wherever he was, biking across Ireland with friends, partying at the New Orleans Jazz Festival many times or simply hanging out watching "the game". Music has been the bedrock of his life, and he met lifelong friends while ushering at Concerts on the Common and The Orpheum Theater. Tim loved hosting annual New Year's Day celebrations, a 30 year old tradition of sharing homemade food and friendships with over 60 joyful guests. Tim was an amazing husband and is survived by his devoted wife of 26 years, Teresa, his three children, Zachary, Emma, and Donovan, his brothers David Long and wife Pat, Bob Boughner and wife Linda, his precious sisters Jeanne and Trisha, brothers-in-law Stephen and Frank Iacovino and his wife Rosemary, seven nephews, four nieces, four grand nephews and two grandnieces. He leaves his uncle John Aguiar and his wife Cheryl, his aunts Lucille Duquet and Gilda Michaels, great-aunt Mary Chiano, uncle Richie Iacovino and his wife Betty, plus an army of loving cousins scattered across the USA all amazed at his skill to embrace and weave so many lives and good times together. Tim's family is hosting a virtual tribute to his life on Friday, October 2 at 7:00 PM. Tim was a truly outstanding humanist, and he would have loved to leave you with an activist message: take a moment to stop, think, care, and listen to each other. Let his kindness and soft power stay with us and transfer to future generations. Visiting Hours: Contact family regarding virtual celebration on October 2nd at 7:00PM EST