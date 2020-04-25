|
FLYNN, Timothy P. "Speaker of the House" At 59 years, left this earth on April 20th when he lost his 2-year courageous battle with cancer. He fought proudly and independently to the end. Beloved son of the late William P. Flynn & Elizabeth M. (LaFay) Flynn. Cherished brother of Retired Revere Police Sargent Daniel L. Flynn of Chelsea, Patricia A. Flynn-Gallucci of Revere, Michael J. Flynn, Carolyn J. Flynn & her husband Ron Day, all of Nahant, Barbara E. Foulds & Nancy L. Flynn, both of Revere & the late Ann Marie Bostrom & the late William C. Flynn & his late wife, Joanne M. Flynn. Also lovingly survived by 11 nieces & nephews & 10 grandnieces & nephews. Services & Interment were held privately in keeping with the restrictions and mandates still imposed by the Comm. of MA & the Boston Archdiocese regarding the Coronavirus-COVID-19 pandemic. A Celebration of Life will be held and announced on social media & our funeral home website www.vertuccioandsmith.com Timmy always maintained his dynamic personality, accompanied by his bigger than life sense of humor & wit. Always ready for an "on stage" he would relish in delivering one of his cameo stories; the stage was his. Chance encounters were the hallmark of his persona for his almost "stand up" comic role. He was one of the kindest souls with the biggest heart. No favor was too much for him to fulfill for his adoring family & extended family. He prided the title of "Baby Brother" as the youngest of 9 in his Irish-Catholic Family from Oak Island. No one was prouder than he with the honor of becoming an uncle; 11 times was tremendous, however, when those little ones started having babies, it was magical for Timmy and that was for 10 times. Four devoted cousins & his faithful friend Joanne Nickerson of Winthrop also survive him. As the years roll by & family gets together, we will be recalling with laughter & tears "funny, crazy uncle Timmy stories." One nephew summed it up thusly..."Nobody did it their own way more than you, Uncle Timmy & we love you for that..." His real best buddy, "Gronk," a 5 year old boxer dog that Timmy walked up and down Broadway almost daily & to the Sons of Italy Lodge for a cold one. "Gronk" would practically break a leg bolting down the stairs for fear of Timmy sneaking out without him. As Timmy flies with the angels, he may have some "splaining" to do but everything he did was always with love and never with malice. He has left the Flynns with yet another emptiness in their hearts. Timmy, we love you to death & already miss you. Timmy was a member of the Revere Lodge Sons of Italy (Giuseppe Mazzini Chapter) & the Revere VFW Mottollo Post #4524. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation, 1 Bulfinch Pl., Ste. 201, Boston, MA 02114-2931. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmth.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020