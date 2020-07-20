|
|
LYONS, Timothy R. Of Walpole, passed tragically from an ATV accident on July 18th, at the age of 22. Devoted son of Paul Lyons and Robin (D'Amelio) of Walpole. Cherished brother of Paul R., Steven A., and Michael J. Lyons, all of Walpole. Grandson of Mary D'Amelio and her late husband Robert of Wrentham, and the late Paul and Barbara Lyons. Loving companion of Allie Stanton and the entire Stanton family of Walpole. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. Visiting Hours will be held Thursday evening, from 3-8 at St. Timothy Church, 650 Nichols St., Norwood. Relatives and friends invited, please respect social distancing. Funeral Mass and interment will be private. Tim was a 2017 Xaverian High School graduate, a proud member of the Pipefitters Local 537 Union and he worked beside his father and brothers at their family business, Northeastern Mechanical in Canton. Tim had a vibrant personality and a passion for hockey and horsepower. He will be greatly missed. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to Boston Children's Hospital Neurosurgery, Moya Moya Fund. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit
thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas & Sons FH
Walpole 508-668-0154
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020