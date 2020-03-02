|
|
EVANS, Timothy Scott Age 42, of Ft. Myers, FL, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home after a lifelong battle with Neurofibromatosis, just 10 months after his younger brother, Justin, died from the same disease. He had worked for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority for many years. Husband of Susana (Chen) Evans of Ft. Myers, son of Dwight and Susan (Severson) Evans of Lynnfield and Ft. Myers, brother of Kirstin A. Evans of Sudbury and the late Justin Dwight Evans, uncle of Ryan, Michael, Alyssa and Darren Berardino. He also leaves several aunts, uncles and cousins. At Tim's request, a private Graveside Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Neurofibromatosis Northeast (NF), 9 Bedford St. #3, Burlington, MA 01803 (781-272-9936). Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Solimine Funeral Home, LYNN. Guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020