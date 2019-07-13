|
Di MARTINO, Tina M. Age 57, of Boston, MA, passed away July 6, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Alfred & Marie and her brother, Alfred, all of Venice, FL, and many loving aunts and uncles, and most dearly loved by many cousins. Also, many of her dear and close co-workers at Liberty Mutual in Boston, MA. A private family service will be held in Venice, FL at a later date. To leave a special condolence or memory to share, visit: www.Neptunecremationofma.com Donations may be made in her memory to: The ., Donation Processing Center; P.O. Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019