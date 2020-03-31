|
KAPLAN, Tobey Tobey Kaplan died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Maple Leaf Health Care Center in Manchester after a long illness. She was born in 1932 in Boston, MA, Mrs Kaplan was a second generation European immigrant. Growing up in the Boston area, she had one brother Robert Rosenberg (d. 1997), and their parents stressed the importance of education to them both. She attended Boston Latin High School, graduating valedictorian, and went on to major in Chemistry at Simmons College. Upon graduation from Simmons College in 1953, Tobey married Albert Kaplan (d. 2008) and was employed for a time by Tech Ops Corporation, applying her science training to technical assignments in the burgeoning technology environment in the greater Boston area. They soon started a family, living in Boston, but soon moved to Hull, MA. In the mid 1960s, Tobey began substitute teaching in the Hull public schools and attended Boston College graduate school. She received her master's degree from BC in history and transitioned to full time Social Studies instructor at Hull Memorial Middle School, where she remained through the 1970s and 1980s and eventually attained the title of head of the social studies dept. at the middle school. Although a stern instructor enforcing disciplne, she taught the importance of critical thinking, and was well loved and respected by her students. For many years she was a member of Temple Beth Shalom and the Hadassah chapter in Hull, MA. In the early 1990's after retiring from teaching, Tobey and husband Albert toured the country from coast to coast in their RV, fulfilling a lifelong dream, visiting many sites of historical importance that she had taught about in school but had not previously visited. One such site was Gettysburgh, and she often spoke about the eerie presence and palpability of the masses of fallen soldiers that had died there in battle. Tobey greatly enjoyed her hobby of sewing and embroidery, and made gifts of clothing and accessories for friends and family. Tobey is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Franchi, her son-in-law, Robert Franchi, and her son, Jay Kaplan, all of Merrimack, New Hampshire, and various cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws throughout New England and beyond. SERVICES: There will be a private service for interment at Sharon Memorial Park. Plans for a remembrance gathering of extended family will be announced later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tobey's name may be made to either the , Attn: Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, https://www.kidney.org/support or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 https://donate3.cancer.org/ The Davis Funeral Home, One Lock St., NASHUA has been placed in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com (603-883-3401) "One Memory Lights Another"
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 1, 2020