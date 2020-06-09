|
|
ALLEN, Toby (Baxter) Of Hudson, MA, June 8, 2020. Toby was the beloved daughter of the late Charles & Judith (Prilgosky) Baxter. Loving sister of Richard Gould & his late wife Cynthia of CA and Andrea Bradford & her husband James of Hudson, MA. Caring aunt of Tracey Gould of CA and the late Alyson Gould. Cherished best friend of over 60 years to Patricia Howard of FL. Family & friends are invited to gather at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 AM followed by a funeral procession to Oakdale Cemetery in Middleton for a 12:00 PM graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Toby's name may be made to the Hudson Food Pantry, 28 Houghton St., Hudson, MA 01749 or at www.hudsoncommunityfoodpantry.org To send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2020