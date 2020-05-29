|
CANTON, Toby (Shaer) Died peacefully on May 28, 2020 at the age of 82. Toby is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Frederick Canton; her children, Stuart (Leslie), Ellen Agulnick (Mark), Edward (Julie); her many grandchildren, Diane Tunnicliffe (Steven), Joshua Agulnick, Allison Agulnick, Jacob Canton, Aaron Canton, Abigail Canton, Benjamin Canton, and Jocelyn Canton; and her great-grandsons, Dylan and Landon Tunnicliffe. She is preceded in death by her brother, Leo Shaer. Toby was born on August 10, 1937 in Boston, Massachusetts to Dora and Jacob Shaer. She graduated from Jeremiah E. Burke High School in 1954. She graduated from Boston University in 1956. She married Frederick, the love of her life, in 1958. The two were inseparable and even worked together in Frederick's accounting practice. A private Funeral is scheduled for Sunday, May 31. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Schlossberg Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781.828.6990 SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2020